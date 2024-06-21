Game Recap: Liberty 93, Sparks 80

- Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the LibertyJonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.9:13Now PlayingPaused
- Sparks' Rickea Jackson on rookie class, growing the game, goalsLos Angeles Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and discusses the attention this year's rookie class is bringing to the "W", how her Detroit upbringing has influenced her game and goals for the future.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/los-angeles-sparks-rickea-jackson-rookie-class-wnba/570381/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sparks' Rickea Jackson on rookie class, growing the game, goals</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>3:11Now PlayingPaused
- Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75Highlights from the Connecticut Sun's win over the Chicago Sky Wednesday night, where they became the second team in the league to get their eleventh win.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/connecticut-sun-gets-eleventh-win-of-season-after-beating-chicago-sky-83-75/621397/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:14Now PlayingPaused
- HIGHLIGHTS: Sun improve to franchise-record 13-1 to start seasonFull game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's 79-70 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to improve to 13-1 to start the season.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/highlights-sun-improve-to-franchise-record-13-1-to-start-season/622951/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">HIGHLIGHTS: Sun improve to franchise-record 13-1 to start season</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:36Now PlayingPaused
- Angel Reese sets new rookie recordWith Thursday’s win over the Dallas Wings, the Chicago Sky's Reese became the first rookie in WNBA history to record seven consecutive double-doubles<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/angel-reese-sets-new-rookie-record/570811/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Angel Reese sets new rookie record</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:42Now PlayingPaused
- Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel ReeseChicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/chicago-sky-cardoso-dawn-staley-weatherspoon-angel-reese/1743937/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>2:18Now PlayingPaused
- Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant winCheck out full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's 89-72 win over the Indiana Fever<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/highlights-sun-cruise-past-caitlin-clark-indiana-fever-in-dominant-win/620322/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant win</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:21Now PlayingPaused
- 'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 rosterSparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/cameron-brink-talks-olympics-paris-2024-3x3-womens-basketball/1742275/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 roster</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>2:02Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Liberty 93, Sparks 80
Sabrina Ionescu finished with a season-high 31 points for New York as the Liberty defeated the Sparks 93-80.