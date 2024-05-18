- Chicago Built: Dee BrownFox 32 Sports anchor Tina Nguyen visits with former Illinois men's basketball star Dee Brown at his favorite spot in Chicago, 2Twenty2. They discuss growing up in Chicago, being a head coach at Roosevelt University, his legendary career at Illinois and more.31:01Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
Lisa Bluder, the longtime head coach of the Iowa women's basketball team, announced her retirement after 24 years.
- Jalen Brunson talks disappointing Knicks Game 6 loss, Josh Hart injury, Game 7 'desperation'While Knicks guard Jalen Brunson credited the Pacers for playing a strong game, he also stated "there is no excuse" for the team's performance in their Game 6 loss. Brunson also touched on Josh Hart's injury which forced him out of the game though he later returned. He assumes Hart will play on Sunday saying, "it's Game 7."4:09Now PlayingPaused
Jayson Tatum led the way, scoring 33 points for the second straight game. Jaylen Brown was right behind with 27. The Cavaliers were missing Donovan Mitchell, so Darius Garland stepped up for them, but it wasn't enough. Celtics bring the series back home with a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Game Recap: Sparks vs. Aces (5/18/24)
A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young both scored a double-double to help the Aces over the Sparks, 89-92.