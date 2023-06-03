Game Recap: Sparks 99, Mercury 93

Lexie Brown puts up a career-high tying 26 points as the Sparks defeat the Mercury, 99-93, in overtime. Nneka Ogwumike (21 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists) and Jordin Canada (16 points, 5 assists) added a combined 37 points for the Sparks in the victory, while Brittney Griner tallied 24 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 2-2 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 1-3. The Sparks improve to 2-2 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Mercury fall to 1-2.