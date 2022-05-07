Game Recap: Sparks 98, Sky 91
The Sparks defeated the Sky, 98-91, in overtime. Jordin Canada led the Sparks with 21 points and eight assists, while Nneka Ogwumike added 19 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Additionally for the Los Angeles, Liz Cambage recorded 12 points and four steals in her Sparks debut, while Candace Parker tallied 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Sky in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Sky fall to 0-1.