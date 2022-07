Associated Press

Emily Engel-Natzke wanted to make the National Hockey League as a video coach. When the Washington Capitals named Engel-Natzke video coordinator on Thursday, she not only accomplished that goal, but she also became the first woman to hold a full-time position on an NHL coaching staff. “I’ve never kind of really looked at myself in that lens, and I think if you may have asked me a week ago, I wouldn’t have wanted it to be a big deal," Engel-Natzke said.