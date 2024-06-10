- 'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 rosterSparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/cameron-brink-talks-olympics-paris-2024-3x3-womens-basketball/619312/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 roster</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:02Now PlayingPaused
- WNBA Players of the Week - Week 2 (May 28, 2024)DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun (3-0 record during the week) averaged 20.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 2.3 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Kahleah Copper of Phoenix Mercury (2-1 record during the week) averaged 29.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.7 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).
- Mazzulla praises Porzingis for Game 1 performance vs. MavsJoe Mazzulla talks about the decision to bring Porzingis in off the bench in Game 1 of the NBA Finals
- HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics take Game 1 of NBA Finals with 107-89 blowout winCeltics take down the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown was getting it done on both ends. He finished with 22 points, 3 steals and 3 blocks. Kristaps Porzingis was the difference, though, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes and also having 3 blocks.
- Jared McCain's scoring prowess could take pressure off Embiid & MaxeyA scouting report on NBA draft prospect Jared McCain, who was the first Duke freshman since Zion Williamson to have multiple 30-point games in the NCAA tournament.
- EXCLUSIVE: Tatum: 'So much more that I bring' than just scoringBrian Scalabrine catches up with Jayson Tatum in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Mavericks.
Game Recap: Sparks 96, Aces 92
Dearica Hamby finished with a double-double, Aari McDonald scored 16 off the bench as the Sparks beat two-time defending-champion Las Vegas 96-92.