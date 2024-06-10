Game Recap: Sparks 96, Aces 92

HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics take Game 1 of NBA Finals with 107-89 blowout win Celtics take down the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown was getting it done on both ends. He finished with 22 points, 3 steals and 3 blocks. Kristaps Porzingis was the difference, though, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes and also having 3 blocks.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/highlights-celtics-take-game-1-of-nba-finals-with-107-89-blowout-win/619388/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics take Game 1 of NBA Finals with 107-89 blowout win</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>

