Game Recap: Sparks 94, Mercury 71

Despite Brittney Griners 18 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks, the Mercury fall to the Sparks, 94-71. Nneka Ogwumike led the way for the Sparks with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, while Zia Cooke, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina, added 14 points (3-5 3pt FG) and 4 rebounds in her Sparks debut. Dianna Taurasi tallied 15 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 0-1. The Sparks improve to 1-0 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Mercury fall to 0-1.