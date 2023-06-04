Game Recap: Sparks 92, Storm 85

The Sparks defeated the Storm, 92-85. Nneka Ogwumike led the way for the Sparks with 27 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, while Jordin Canada added nine points, four rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the victory. Jewell Loyd tallied 37 points (career-high tying eight 3PM), six rebounds and six assists for the Storm in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 3-2, while the Storm fall to 0-4. The Sparks improve to 3-2 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Storm fall to 0-3.