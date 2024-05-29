Game Recap: Sparks 88, Fever 82

- Indiana Fever stay winless through four games: ‘We are expecting to win'The Indiana Fever are winless through their first four games this season. Before their loss to the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark talked about their slow start to the season<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/indiana-fever-stay-winless-through-four-games-we-are-expecting-to-win/563592/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Indiana Fever stay winless through four games: ‘We are expecting to win'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:45Now PlayingPaused
Fever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.
Caitlin Clark struggled early in her first regular-season game with the Indiana Fever on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.
The NY Liberty beat the Fever 91-80 on Saturday and have won their first three games of the season. What's clicking for them and what can fans expect in the next three games? How has Caitlin Clark's role evolved with the Fever?
Connecticut defeats Indiana, 92-71. For Connecticut, DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 points and six rebounds while DiJonai Carrington (16 points, five rebounds, two steals), Tyasha Harris (16 points, four 3PM) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals) combined for 45 points in the victory. Caitlin Clark finished with 20 points (four 3PM), three assists, and two steals while NaLyssa Smith recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for Indiana in the losing effort. Connecticut improves to 1-0, while Indiana moves to 0-1 in the loss.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.
The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.
The Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.
Game Recap: Sparks 88, Fever 82
Caitlin Clark's 30 points, 6 assists were not enough as the Fever fell to the Sparks 88 - 82.