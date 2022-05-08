Game Recap: Sparks 87, Fever 77

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Sparks
    Los Angeles Sparks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Liz Cambage scores 17 points and adds 11 rebounds as the Sparks pick up the win in Indiana, 87-77.

Recommended Stories