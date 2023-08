The Sparks defeated the Fever, 87-80. Nneka Ogwumike recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Sparks, her 13th double-double of the season, while Layshia Clarendon added 17 points and five assists in the victory. Kelsey Mitchell tallied 21 points for the Fever in the losing effort. The Sparks win back-to-back games and improve to 11-18 on the season, while the Fever fall to 7-22.