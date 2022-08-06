Game Recap: Sparks 86, Dream 88
Rhyne Howard scores 28 points as the Dream get the win over the Sparks, 88-86
Rhyne Howard scores 28 points as the Dream get the win over the Sparks, 88-86
Now that a bit of time has passed, Sue Bird knows she made the right decision announcing publicly what she knew inside — that this would be her last season. Bird has no idea what that’ll be like. Bird will play the final regular-season home game of her career on Sunday when the Seattle Storm host the Las Vegas Aces.
A new report details a potential blockbuster trade between the Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz. Here's the latest.
After being overlooked by USA Basketball, Becky Hammon accepted an invitation to play for Russia at two Olympics, leading them to bronze in Beijing.
Scottie Pippen has a message for Draymond Green, who recently said the 2017 Warriors would beat the 1998 Bulls in a hypothetical game.
This throw is absolutely insane!
Tommy Fleetwood’s status for the rest of the season, including the FedExCup Playoffs, is in question after he announced that he was taking some time away.
Nearly 18-foot python found by group of amateur hunters
Lee returned to her home state to add some gymnastics flair to the traditional first pitch.
Get the latest on the injuries to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Ryan Jensen
Panthers HC Matt Rhule stopped practice and made his offense run the sidelines after they celebrated a 50-yard TD during on Saturday.
New Jazz updates on Donovan Mitchell, Patrick Beverley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
A new mock trade has the Brooklyn Nets sending Ben Simmons to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal.
It's still unclear why Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers fell out with his parents and two brothers, but the rift hasn't closed since Jordan Rodgers first revealed their estrangement in 2016.
Draymond Green used an apt internet analogy to make his point when fans compare teams from different eras of basketball.
Deion Sanders made a monster play in the big game, but it was LeRoy Butler's "fumblerooskie" that stole the show at prime time.
In the wake of legal filings by LIV players, the fissures among players are expanding rapidly.
Bears WR N'Keal Harry left Saturday's training camp practice with what appears to be a significant leg injury.
It wouldn't be a training camp practice for the Green Bay Packers without a highlight play from rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
Even with the extremely difficult opener at Ohio State you can see Notre Dame's path to the CFP in 2022.
Following Friday's second round of the Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career.