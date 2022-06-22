Game Recap: Sparks 84, Mystics 82

USA Network

Nothing seems to be going WWE Superstar Becky Lynch’s way lately, and her streak of bad luck only continued with a crucial loss to her rival Asuka. On WWE Raw Monday, Asuka defeated Lynch, costing “Big Time Becks” a chance to qualify for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match. Eight female Superstars will compete July 2 in Las Vegas for the Money in the Bank briefcase, which contains a guaranteed title shot at the place and time of the holder's choosing. But this defeat wasn’t the first on