Game Recap: Sparks 84, Mystics 82

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Sparks
    Los Angeles Sparks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Nneka Ogwumike drops 21 points with 6 rebounds as the Los Angeles Sparks edge past the Washington Mystics, 84-82.

Recommended Stories