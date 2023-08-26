Game Recap: Sparks 83, Dream 78

The Sparks defeat the Dream, 83-78. Nneka Ogwumike led the way with 29 points (12-17 FG) and 12 rebounds for the Sparks, while Azura Stevens (18 points, 8 rebounds) and Jordin Canada (15 points, 9 assists, season-high 6 steals) combined for 33 points in the victory. Cheyenne Parker tallied 22 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for the Dream in the losing effort. The Sparks have won their 6th consecutive game and improve to 15-18 on the season, while the Dream fall to 16-18.