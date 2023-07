The Sparks defeated the Fever, 81-67. Nneka Ogwumike led the way for the Sparks with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Jordin Canada added 21 points and seven assists in the victory. Erica Wheeler tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Fever in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 9-15 on the season, while the Fever fall to 6-18.