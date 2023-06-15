Game Recap: Sparks 79, Wings 61

Dearica Hambry led the Sparks with 23 points and 8 rebounds while Nneka Ogwumike added 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals as the Sparks defeated the Wings, 79-61. Kalani Brown put up a career-high 21 points to go along with 11 rebounds as Satou Sabally notched her seventh consecutive double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds) and eighth on the season for the Wings. Los Angles improves to 5-4 on the year as the Wings fall to 5-5, this loss being their first loss at home on the year.