Game Recap: Sparks 79, Fever 78

Jordin Canada knocked down a three-pointer with 3.2 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Sparks over the Fever, 79-78. Nneka Ogwumike recorded a season-high 30 points, along with eight rebounds and three assists for the Sparks, while Jordin Canada added 20 points, four rebounds and season-high 10 assists in the victory. Kelsey Mitchell tallied 19 points and four assists for the Fever in the losing effort. The Sparks snap an eight game losing streak and improve to 8-15 on the season, while the Fever fall to 6-17.