Game Recap: Sparks 78, Aces 72

The Aces get dealt the first home loss of the regular season as they fall to the Sparks, 78-72. Layshia Clarendon led the way for the Sparks with a season-high 22 points, along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists, while Jordin Canada added 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in the victory. Aja Wilson tallied 25 points and 9 rebounds for the Aces in the losing effort. The Sparks have won 4 consecutive games as they improve to 13-18 on the season, while the Aces fall to 28-4.