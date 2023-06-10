Game Recap: Sparks 77, Sky 62

The Sparks defeated the Sky, 77-62. Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with her fourth consecutive double-double with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists as Jordin Canada (16 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Dearica Hamby (16 points, eight rebounds) combined for 32 points. Alanna Smith totaled 19 points, nine rebounds, five blocks, and two assists as Elizabeth Williams added 14 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks for the Sky. The Sparks improve to 4-3 as the Sky fall to 5-4.