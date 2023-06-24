Game Recap: Sparks 76, Wings 74

Nneka Ogwumike put up 20 points and 7 rebounds for the Sparks as they defeat the Wings, 76-74. Jordin Canada (18 points, 6 assists) and Destanni Henderson (18 points) added a combined 36 points for the Sparks in the victory, while Natasha Howard tallied 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Wings in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 6-7 on the season, while the Wings fall to 6-7. The Sparks improve to 5-5 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Wings fall to 3-3.