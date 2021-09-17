GAME RECAP: Sparks 74, Dream 68
Brittney Sykes and the Sparks claim their playoff spot with the win over the Dream, 74-68.
Brittney Sykes (Los Angeles Sparks) with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream, 09/16/2021
The Mystics are in control of clinching the last playoff spot available.
There are a number of reasons why, despite the maddening and underwhelming 2021 campaign, the Mets are in an advantageous spot for 2022 and beyond.
The Gators are set to square off against top-ranked Alabama in the Swamp this weekend in one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season. Alabama lost a lot of production on both sides of the ball after last year, but the Crimson Tide just seems to reload on a regular basis and this season doesn’t seem to be any different. Here are five Alabama players UF will need to keep in check if they are going to pull off the upset in front of what should be a fired-up crowd of 90,000-plus.
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
The former world heavyweight champion’s return to the ring at 58 years of age has been widely condemned
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Umpire Tim Timmons heard enough from the Orioles grounds crew, kicking them off the field during the final inning Wednesday night.
It's an all-out sprint to the finish line, and the pressure is mounting for the Giants.
The Raiders had hoped to incorporate backup quarterback Marcus Mariota regularly in their offense this season. That lasted all of one play. Mariota played one snap on Monday night and ran for 31 yards, but he aggravated a quadriceps injury and now will miss multiple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Raiders [more]
One of the key members of that peak Seattle squad was strong safety Kam Chancellor, who served as the ultimate alpha in a locker room full of them.
The Ferrari driver said the collision between the two world championship contenders was ‘natural’
Raducanu was pictured outside her house after travelling back from New York.
That last second-kick from Dustin Hopkins wasn't just big for Washington. It was also big for Taylor Heinicke's pockets.
John Lynch explains wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's tricky situation with the 49ers.
Battling ALS is not a fight Chicago Bears Legend Steve McMichael ever thought he would have to wage. But it's one he's taking on with the same determination and tenacity as he did for so many years on the football field.
Texas gains a big visitor for Oklahoma State weekend.
Dak Prescott proved he’s healthy while setting a prolific passing record against Tampa Bay, but it’s actually part of a troubling trend under Mike McCarthy. Here’s why.
The search for the next USC coach begins. Here's a start with what we know, and don't know, about where it's headed.