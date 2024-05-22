Game Recap: Sparks 70, Mystics 68

- Julian Phillips reflects on his first NBA seasonDuring his first NBA season, rookie Julian Phillips suffered a season-ending foot injury. Phillips talked about how his first season went and how his foot is now<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-videos/julian-phillips-reflects-on-his-first-nba-season/561764/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Julian Phillips reflects on his first NBA season</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:40Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 NBA All-Defensive teams: Gobert, Wembanyama lead the wayMinnesota center Rudy Gobert made history by winning a record-tying fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, while Spurs star Victor Wembanyama becomes the first rookie to make first-team All-Defense.
- Al Horford reacts to his record-breaking performance vs. CavsAl Horford reacts to becoming the third player in NBA history at his age to record 20+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ assists. He also tallied 3 blocks and a steal in the win.
- Mazzulla praises Horford's energy, leadership: An honor to coach himJoe Mazzulla has high praise for Al Horford after having a monster game to help close out the Cavaliers in five games. He had 22 points, 15 rebounds 5 assists and 3 blocks in the win.
- HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics eliminate Cavs 4-1, advance to ECFCeltics got the 113-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford combined for two monster performances. Tatum had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, while Horford had 22 points, 15 boards 5 assists and 3 blocks. The shorthanded Cavs couldn't stave off the Celtics' late game run.
- EXCLUSIVE: Luke Kornet reacts to C's Game 1 win vs. the CavaliersLuke Kornet joins our Postgame Live crew for an exclusive interview to react to the Celtics' Game 1 win over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
- WATCH: Jaylen Brown puts up 32 pts in Game 1 win vs. CavsHighlights form Jaylen Brown's impressive 32-point night vs. the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
- Jaylen Brown: Luke Kornet 'exceptional' in Game 1 vs. CavsJaylen Brown praises Luke Kornet's performance in the Celtics' Game 1 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
- Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson's leadership, how Knicks regular season got them ready for the playoffsKnicks coach Tom Thibodeau reflected on the team's Game 1 win over the Pacers and what changes they need to make before Game 2. Thibodeau also spoke about how Jalen Brunson continues to grow as a leader and elevates his game to whatever competition he faces.
Game Recap: Sparks 70, Mystics 68
Rookie Cameron Brink comes up with the huge block with 1.0 on the clock to secure the win over the Mystics, 70-68.