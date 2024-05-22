Game Recap: Sparks 70, Mystics 68

Al Horford reacts to his record-breaking performance vs. Cavs Al Horford reacts to becoming the third player in NBA history at his age to record 20+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ assists. He also tallied 3 blocks and a steal in the win.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/al-horford-reacts-to-his-record-breaking-performance-vs-cavs/613526/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Al Horford reacts to his record-breaking performance vs. Cavs</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>

