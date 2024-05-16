Game Recap: Sky vs. Wings (5/15/24)

- With new young star power, Chicago Sky set to tip off 2024 WNBA seasonThe Chicago Sky begin the WNBA season next week on the road in Dallas, coming off a loss in the first round of the playoffs last year. They also lost their top scorer, but have a new coach, new star power, and some young players who are already changing the face of the franchise. Chicago Sun-Times beat reporter Annie Costabile looks ahead at an exciting upcoming season for the Sky.7:17Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
- WATCH: Jaylen Brown puts up 32 pts in Game 1 win vs. CavsHighlights form Jaylen Brown's impressive 32-point night vs. the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/watch-jaylen-brown-puts-up-32-pts-in-game-1-win-vs-cavs/611010/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WATCH: Jaylen Brown puts up 32 pts in Game 1 win vs. Cavs</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:56Now PlayingPaused
- Jaylen Brown talks ‘unacceptable' defensive effort from Celtics in Game 2Jaylen Brown details what went wrong for the Celtics in their Game 2 loss to the Cavs<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/__trashed-20/611838/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Jaylen Brown talks ‘unacceptable' defensive effort from Celtics in Game 2</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:58Now PlayingPaused
- Joe Mazzulla praises Jaylen's ‘pride' in growing as a playerJoe Mazzulla discusses Jaylen Brown's continued growth as a player after the Celtics star finishes with 32 points in the team's Game 1 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/joe-mazzulla-praises-jaylens-pride-in-growing-as-a-player/611042/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Joe Mazzulla praises Jaylen's ‘pride' in growing as a player</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:38Now PlayingPaused
- Heat vs Celtics Game HighlightsThe Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 118-84, to win the best-of-seven series, 4-1. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 25 points and 6 rebounds as Derrick White (25 points and 5 rebounds) and Jayson Tatum (16 points, 12 rebounds) totaled 41 points. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.1:26Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- HIGHLIGHTS: Jaylen Brown DOMINATES as C's take Game 1 vs. CavsFull game highlights from the Boston Celtics' 120-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/highlights-jaylen-brown-dominates-as-cs-take-game-1-vs-cavs/611014/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">HIGHLIGHTS: Jaylen Brown DOMINATES as C's take Game 1 vs. Cavs</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>3:06Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).1:13Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Sky vs. Wings (5/15/24)
Angel Reese drops 12 points and 7 rebounds in her WNBA debut, but it's not enough as the Sky fall to the Wings 87-79