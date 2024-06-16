- Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA’s Olympic teamIndiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.1:43Now PlayingPaused
Celtics vs Mavericks Game Highlights. The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 106-99, in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV to take a 3-0 series lead. The Mavericks mounted a fourth quarter comeback as they trailed by 21 points (91-70) at the 10:21 mark of the fourth quarter to make it a 93-92 game with 3:37 to go. Boston held off despite being outscored 29-21 in the final quarter.
Jayson Tatum has 12 assists in Celtics' win over Mavericks in Game 2. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 12 assists in Game 2 and the Celtics beat the Mavericks 105-98.
How the Celtics were able to limit Luka Doncic in dominant win. Despite putting up thirty points, the Celtics were able to hold Luka Doncic to just one assist in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics take Game 1 of NBA Finals with 107-89 blowout win. Celtics take down the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown was getting it done on both ends. He finished with 22 points, 3 steals and 3 blocks. Kristaps Porzingis was the difference, though, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes and also having 3 blocks.
What are the chances the Celtics sweep the 2024 NBA Finals? Since 1947, there have only been nine sweeps in the NBA Finals. What are the chances the Celtics do it this year?
Jaylen Brown leads Celtics with 22 points, 3 blocks and 3 steals in Game 1. A look at Jaylen Brown's continued dominance in the Postseason after he led the Celtics to a big Game 1 win over the Mavericks.
Game Recap: Sky vs. Fever (6/16/24)
Caitlin Clark finishes with 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists as the Fever defeat the Sky, 91-83.