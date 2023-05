The Sky defeated the Wings, 94-88 and improve to 3-1 on the year. Marina Mabrey led the Sky with 23 points, eight assists, and five rebounds while Kahleah Copper (16 points, seven rebounds) and Courtney Williams (12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) combined for 28 points. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists as Satou Sabally added 24 points and eight rebounds. Dallas falls to 2-1 with the loss.