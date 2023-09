The Sky defeat the Lynx, 92-87. Kahleah Copper (20 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds) and Marina Mabrey (19 points) led the Sky as Courtney Williams added 13 points and 11 assists. Napheesa Collier (28 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals) and Diamond Miller (24 points, 3 rebounds) led the Lynx in defeat. Chicago improves to 17-22 while the Lynx fall to 20-19.