GAME RECAP: Sky 92, Liberty 72

The Tokyo Olympics are (finally) almost here! The opening ceremony is on Friday, July 23, and then we’ll get a chance to cheer for Simone Biles and a whole bunch of other people we only hear about every four years. The U.S. is still in the process of assembling its team, and trials are currently in progress. But Shelby Houlihan, a runner who currently holds the world records for the 1,500- and 5,000-meter races, already knows she won’t be going to Tokyo. She blames the burrito.