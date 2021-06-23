GAME RECAP: Sky 92, Liberty 72
Candace Parker scores 23 points to lift the Sky to a win over the Liberty.
Lexie Brown (Chicago Sky) witha 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 06/22/2021
Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/22/2021
The Los Angeles Sparks head coach addressed his star player’s omission from the women’s basketball squad for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
A former Notre Dame player is not holding back on players getting snubbed from the Olympics.
The Tokyo Olympics are (finally) almost here! The opening ceremony is on Friday, July 23, and then we’ll get a chance to cheer for Simone Biles and a whole bunch of other people we only hear about every four years. The U.S. is still in the process of assembling its team, and trials are currently in progress. But Shelby Houlihan, a runner who currently holds the world records for the 1,500- and 5,000-meter races, already knows she won’t be going to Tokyo. She blames the burrito.
The third-rounder was seen as a reach on draft weekend, but has impressed coaches during OTAs with his play as he looks to make the team.
The Aces' offense is looking more dangerous by the week. The post WNBA Power Rankings: Las Vegas Aces take over the top spot appeared first on Just Women's Sports.
Who are the best tight ends in fantasy football entering the 2021 NFL season? We break down the top 15 TEs in our complete rankings.
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
Caruso was arrested at Texas A&M and released on Tuesday after paying a fine and posting bond.
Kevin Durant nailed this response to Klay's pictures on Instagram.
Now that we know the order of the draft, we took a look at all 60 picks in the latest Rookie Wire Mock Draft.
If the Sixers decide to move on from Ben Simmons this offseason, here are some teams that could work as trade partners.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
The Clippers fought their way to a late Game 2 lead over the Suns, but missed free throws and last-second alley-oop dunk give Phoenix 2-0 series lead.
Cade Cunningham used his freshman season at Oklahoma State to show that he's more than just a dynamic playmaker who's built for the NBA physically.
There were moments of elation for several teams, and matching disappointment for others.
With the lottery results now official, let's examine five players the Warriors could target on July 29.
The Warriors are set to draft seventh and 14th in the NBA Draft next month. There is magic in those numbers.
In an interview with author Matt Sullivan about his new book, we learned quite a bit about the former Celtic and his new team.