U.S. Open:

Watch Round 3 of 2021 U.S. Open live from Torrey Pines

Game Recap: Sky 91, Sun 81

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Courtney Vandersloot finishes with an impressive double-double (18 points, 11 assists) to help put the Sky over the Sun at home.

Recommended Stories