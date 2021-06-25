Game Recap: Sky 91, Liberty 68
The Chicago Sky explode for 37 points in the second quarter to break away from the New York Liberty early as they win easy, 91-68.
The team chaplain portrayed in a new Texas high school football movie has been arrested.
For the 11th time this postseason, the Atlanta Hawks are underdogs.
Crypto exchange FTX has partnered with Major League Baseball (MLB) to form the first-ever global sports league-cryptocurrency exchange partnership
Gareth Bale and Wales may have been the neutrals' favourites during their rousing run to the semi-finals of the last European Championship, but as they prepare to face Denmark in the last 16 at Euro 2020 in Amsterdam on Saturday the goodwill is likely to all be for their opponents.
The Clippers' Ty Lue speaks on the catalyst that led to the huge third quarter by LA that gave them the lead and they never trailed for the duration of the game.
Felix launched her own track shoe brand this week, years after Nike told her to stay in her lane.
After falling behind 2-0 yet again, Clippers coach Ty Lue called his key players with some motivation as soon as they got back to Los Angeles.
Ivan Melendez and Zach Zubia finally broke out offensively, and just in time to keep Texas alive in the College World Series. Melendez doubled and scored the Longhorns' first run, and hit the tiebreaking single in the eighth inning to help Texas eliminate Virginia with a 6-2 victory in a weather-delayed game that ended early Friday. “As you guys saw the last few weeks, I was slumping it,” said Melendez, who entered the game 3 for his last 19.
Brooks Koepka said the origins of the Brooks-Bryson beef started when DeChambeau didn't stay true to his word.
The Orioles hurler showed off his "filthy" knuckler in his MLB debut.
NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen blames coach Doc Rivers for Ben Simmons' failures.
What can Celtics fans expect from new head coach Ime Udoka? This 2015 quote from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich should generate plenty of excitement.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has some words for the city after the Game 7 loss at home.
Ben Simmons became the 76ers' scapegoat as soon as they lost to the Hawks.
More than 30 active members of the regular PGA Tour - and many more men and women professionals - call the area home.
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
Earlier this afternoon, we raised the question of whether anyone will opt out in 2021. Surely, few if any will do so due to concerns regarding the pandemic. That said, players who signed their most recent contracts before October 1, 2020 could choose to press pause on their careers for a season for other reasons. [more]
Artturi Lehkonen sent the Montreal Canadiens to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final with an overtime goal in Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Steelers have moved on from guard David DeCastro. They’ve done so in a way that prevents him from realizing any additional benefits from the team, if his ankle problem prevents him from playing this year. According to the league’s official transaction report, DeCastro was released with a non-football injury designation. This means that, in [more]
Why did the Steelers opt for Turner over a decorated longtime starter?