Game Recap: Sky 90, Liberty 72
Candace Parker grabs 14 points with 13 rebounds as the Chicago Sky defeat the New York Liberty, 90-72.
Williams was among the players on hand Tuesday to watch the Liberty host the Sky in the WNBA playoffs.
Candace Parker had 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Chicago Sky over the New York Liberty 90-72 Tuesday night in the deciding Game 3 to advance to the WNBA semifinals. The defending champion Sky await the winner of the Connecticut-Dallas playoff series, with the deciding Game 3 on Wednesday night. Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper each added 15 points while Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists for the second-seeded Sky.
Check out the best plays from the deciding Game 3 between the Sky and Liberty!
