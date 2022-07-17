Game Recap: Sky 89, Wings 81
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago SkyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Kahleah Copper finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago as the Sky defeated the Wings 89-81.
Kahleah Copper finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago as the Sky defeated the Wings 89-81.
Stop what you're doing and go make these drinks right now!View Entire Post ›
“Our guns are loaded and ready to keep this state free.”
Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be history, but there are still a ton of markdowns and bargains you can take advantage of.
TBH, I'm horrified that someone would come for my childhood memories by saying Mister Rogers was a military sniper.View Entire Post ›
Ukraine has promised to refrain from using U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to strike targets in Russian territory, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with BBC News Ukraine on July 15.
Oh, to be Cameron Tringale. The world No49, a slender and elegant 34-year-old American probably flies under the radar to most bar true golf fans. But on Friday he had a front row seat to a rare meeting of golfing minds as the third member of a group that included John Daly, the Wild Thing, and Bryson DeChambeau, the physics graduate who rebuilt his body to exert more power on the ball.
The Manning brothers, to the surprise of many, purchased the Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews, featuring the best balcony in sports along the Old Course.
It was, by a distance, the moment of this 150th Open so far. Resplendent in an emerald-green polo shirt, befitting this auspicious sporting weekend for the island of Ireland, Rory McIlroy confronted a bunker shot at the 10th so treacherous that he stepped away from the ball twice.
See the top Twitter reactions to Lauren Murphy's win over a bloodied Miesha Tate at UFC on ABC 3.
John Daly spent Saturday morning eight miles down the road from the Old Course with Eli, Peyton and Cooper Manning and Eric Church.
Boxing legend George Foreman is being sued by two women who allegedly claim the athlete sexually harassed them over 45 years ago. It is reported that the women’s fathers were friends with Foreman and had a “working relationship” with the boxer at the time. They are asking for $12.5 million each.
In-form Fred Kerley led a quartet of US sprinters into the final of the men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.
When it comes to a trade for Juan Soto, the Giants are one of the most likely teams to land him according to rankings released by CBS Sports.
In-form American Fred Kerley fired out a warning shot to rivals for the men's world 100m crown with a sensational heat-winning 9.79 seconds in round 1 in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.
East was a three-time USAC national champion and raced for team owners Jack Roush, Tony Stewart and Wood Brothers.
Letesenbet Gidey won the 25-lap women's 10,000m at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in a dramatic, final sprint to the finish line.
One unlucky roll on the back nine Saturday cost Scottie Scheffler a couple of strokes and plenty of momentum in the third round of the British Open.
Robbie Gould wanted to be a Chicago Bear forever.
Lauren Murphy bloodied Miesha Tate en route to victory at UFC on ABC 3.
L.A. could instead opt to deal Westbrook in a different deal, and according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz could be a possible partner in such a trade. "If [Donovan] Mitchell is ultimately moved, and the Jazz are just kind of a wasteland ...