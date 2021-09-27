Game Recap: Sky 89, Lynx 76
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Sky advance to the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs with an 89-76 win over the Minnesota Lynx.
The Chicago Sky advance to the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs with an 89-76 win over the Minnesota Lynx.
Courtney Vandersloot led a balanced offense with 19 points and the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky raced past the third-seeded Minnesota Lynx 89-76 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game on Sunday night. Chicago opens the best-of-five semifinals series at Connecticut on Tuesday. The Sun closed the regular season with 14 straight wins but lost 2 of 3 to Chicago in the regular season.
How to watch the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, round one results, full schedule and bracket, TV channel info, and info on how the WNBA Playoffs work.
There are no details or timetable for his return.
Courtney Vandersloot recorded 19 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals while Kahleah Copper added 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Sky past the Lynx and onto the WNBA Semifinals.
The second round of the WNBA playoffs featured Sue Bird vs. Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles vs. Candace Parker.
Sparks guard Brittney Sykes was named WNBA first-team all-defense on Sunday after leading the league in steals during the regular season.
NBA legend, Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan, has been arrested for assault in Scottsdale Friday night.
The Lakers have signed guard Austin Reaves to a two-year contract. Reaves averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists with Oklahoma last year.
Dustin Johnson went 5-0 to lead the U.S. to the Ryder Cup on Sunday, and then he let loose at the winners' press conference.
Team USA clinched the Ryder Cup early on Sunday, romping to a 19-9 victory and marking the fourth time in last 13 meetings it has beaten Europe in the event.
Justin Tucker made a 66-yard FG as time expired, but the kick never should have been allowed
The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly make Austin Reaves the 14th guaranteed roster spot.
Rory McIlroy cried and his continent understood why. “I love my team-mates so much and I should have done more for them,” the Northern Irishman said, the ducts unashamedly flowing forth. “I can't wait to get another shot at this.”
Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass
Andy offers up a couple of early pickups for Week 4.
In a gesture that signalled the end of the most toxic feud in golf, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau embraced beside the 18th green at Whistling Straits to toast their involvement in a record-breaking American Ryder Cup triumph.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had an interesting stat line in his loss against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. Here's how the ex-New England Patriots QB fared one week shy of his return to Gillette Stadium.
Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said Andy Reid was not feeling well after Kansas City's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Brooks and Bryson shared a moment after the American win.
Kevin Harvick remains upset with Chase Elliott for his actions late in the Bristol race that cost Harvick the win. Harvick said the end was 'manipulated.'