Game Recap: Sky 88, Fever 87

Coach Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Kayla Thornton on Liberty's best start in franchise history Their 98-88 win over the LA Sparks on Saturday improved the Liberty's record to 14-3, the best start in franchise history. Reigning league MVP Breanna Stewart led the way with 33 points. seven assists and six blocks. but Kayla Thornton's scoring contribution was also huge as she dropped 20 points in just 27 minutes. Coach Sandy Brondello complimented the entire team on "playing their roles," but would still like to see them tighten things up defensively.

