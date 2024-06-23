Game Recap: Sky 88, Fever 87

- Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA’s Olympic teamIndiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.1:43Now PlayingPaused
Geno Auriemma on Caitlin Clark, the Olympic roster, and his expectations for UConn Women's basketball - UConn Women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark, and the selections for the Women's Olympic roster. Geno also spoke about his own team, and the expectations he has for the upcoming season.
Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record high - Round 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace
Diana Taurasi on Team USA women's basketball Olympics roster: 'There's always gonna be controversy' - Yahoo Sports' Isis Young spoke to the 5-time Olympic gold medalist about the reported roster for the U.S. women's basketball team ahead of this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.
Sky's Harrison: 'I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt' - Sky's Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.
Coach Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Kayla Thornton on Liberty's best start in franchise history - Their 98-88 win over the LA Sparks on Saturday improved the Liberty's record to 14-3, the best start in franchise history. Reigning league MVP Breanna Stewart led the way with 33 points. seven assists and six blocks. but Kayla Thornton's scoring contribution was also huge as she dropped 20 points in just 27 minutes. Coach Sandy Brondello complimented the entire team on "playing their roles," but would still like to see them tighten things up defensively.
Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn - University of Connecticut men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.
Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3 - While managing to average close to a triple double through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum still hears the critics who are focused on his scoring (averaging 17 points). Tatum responds to the focus on his shooting and how he is staying focused.
Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the Liberty - Jonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.
Game Recap: Sky 88, Fever 87
Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark went head to head, with the Sky scraping out the close 88 - 87 win over the Fever.