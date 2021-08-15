GAME RECAP: Sky 87, Storm 85
Kahleah Copper scores 19 points to led Chicago to victory in overtime against Seattle, 87-85.
The Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 80-59. The Sun were led by Jonquel Jones who racked up 19 points and 15 rebounds in the win.
The Storm were without two of their stars -- Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.
Spoiler alert! The season finale of HBO's summer hit "The White Lotus" finally revealed who was died at the hotel. And you might have been surprised.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be activated from the COVID-19 injured list to start against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels in a makeup game in the Bronx from a rainout July 1. Cole tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 3 and said he had mild symptoms. Cole (10-6, 3.11) last pitched July 29, when he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss at Tampa Bay.
Mack Wilson's shoulder injury could push Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah into the starting lineup sooner than expected. The team was awaiting MRI results on Wilson, a projected starter on Cleveland's revamped defense after he injured his shoulder early in Saturday night's 23-13 exhibition win at Jacksonville. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski provided little information Sunday on Wilson's status — or for any of the other Cleveland players — hurt in the preseason opener.
The Sparks beat Indiana as Nneka Ogwumike finishes with 12 points and seven rebounds in 31 minutes in her first game back after a knee injury.
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.
With only a handful of laps to go, Sunday's Cup race on the Indy road course got real wild in a hurry. Who emerged as the winners and losers?
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
Eugene Omoruyi was ejected from the Mavericks' summer league game on Sunday after a flagrant 2 foul led to Chimezi Metu throwing a punch at the former Duck.
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
LiAngelo Ball has put in the work.
Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez apparently didn't agree with manager Alex Cora's decision to pull him after the sixth inning Sunday.
Photos seem to confirm that USWNT's Kristie Mewis and Aussie Sam Kerr are romantically involved. ⚽️