GAME RECAP: Sky 87, Storm 85

Associated Press

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be activated from the COVID-19 injured list to start against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels in a makeup game in the Bronx from a rainout July 1. Cole tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 3 and said he had mild symptoms. Cole (10-6, 3.11) last pitched July 29, when he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss at Tampa Bay.