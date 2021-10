Chicago Tribune

Kahleah Copper turned a turnover into a huge momentum swing and Courtney Vandersloot finished the job in the Chicago Sky’s 86-83 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of their WNBA semifinal series Sunday at Wintrust Arena. And then Copper did it again. The Sky lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and can close it out with a victory in Game 4 on Wednesday at Wintrust. Allie Quigley picked off ...