Game Recap: Sky 86, Sun 83

Malaysia is in talks to procure an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co for COVID-19 treatment, the health minister said on Saturday. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet that he has started negotiations to procure the new drugs, referring to a Reuters story on Friday that the pill developed by Merck (https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01/) could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. "As we transition to living with COVID, we will be adding new, innovative treatment options to our arsenal in addition to vaccines," he said.