The Sky improve to 7-9 as they defeat the Sparks, 86-78. Courtney Williams tallied the first triple double in her career with 12 points, a career-high 13 assists, and 11 rebounds as Alanna Smith (18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) and Kahleah Copper (17 points, 4 rebounds) totaled 35 points for Chicago. Azura Stevens led the Sparks with 15 points and 5 rebounds while Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points and 5 rebounds for the Sparks in the loss. The Sparks fall to 7-9.