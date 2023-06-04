Game Recap: Sky 86, Liberty 82

The Sky outscored the Liberty 56-35 in the 2nd half and overcame a 19-point deficit to defeat the Liberty 86-82. Kahleah Copper (20 points in 2nd half) led the Sky with 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists as Marina Mabrey added 16 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds for Chicago. Courtney Williams totaled 10 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds in the 4th quarter alone to help spark the comeback. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists as Courtney Vandersloot totaled 18 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds. The Sky improve to 4-3 while the Liberty fall to 4-2.