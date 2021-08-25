GAME RECAP: Sky 86, Dream 79
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Allie Quigley scores 21 points and Candace Parker adds 18 as the Sky leave Atlanta with a road win.
Allie Quigley scores 21 points and Candace Parker adds 18 as the Sky leave Atlanta with a road win.
Myisha Hines-Allen scores 19 points to lead the Mystics to a win over the Sparks, 78-68.
Last season’s WNBA champions met with President Joe Biden on Monday and spoke about why they were excited about the experience.
Kevin Durant couldn't help but react to Klay Thompson's latest shooting video.
The Ravens waived a quarterback to get their roster down to 80 players, currently leaving them with just two healthy signal callers
"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage," the couple told PEOPLE in a statement.
Dudley announced his retirement as a player and his decision to join the Mavericks coaching staff on Tuesday.
"I have him at RB9, and in most leagues he's one of the top 5 players overall."
NBA agent Rich Paul refused to negotiate with the Philadelphia 76ers on a Nerlens Noel reunion.
The most recent glimpse of Klay Thompson is not going to do anything to diminish the hopes of Warriors fans.
If you thought that Sonya Curry and Dell Curry would have a harmonious divorce after they announced this week that […] The post Dell and Sonya Curry accuse each other of cheating in divorce filings appeared first on TheGrio.
The Los Angeles Lakers were doing their homework on Isaiah Thomas before his breakout 81-point pro-am performance.
Former Lakers forward Jared Dudley is retiring to join the Mavericks' coaching staff, and LeBron James is going to miss what Dudley brings to the team.
The pair had been married since 1988.
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish leprechaun is the fourth-most offensive college football mascot in the nation, according to a new survey.
It seems New England is unhappy with what's unfolding with Cam Newton.
Millsap and J.J. Redick may have the same playbook.
The Celtics have been aggressive this offseason, but not everyone gets the plan.
Dustin Poirier isn't bothered by Conor McGregor's latest Twitter antics.
When was the last time that you ran? The fastest you possibly can? All out? No stopping? Been a while? […] The post Sha’Carri Richardson responds to Twitter jokes about last-place finish appeared first on TheGrio.
Where does new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka want his team to improve? He identified a few key areas Tuesday.