Game Recap: Sky 85, Sun 77
Candace Parker heats up for 22 points as the Chicago Sky defeat the Connecticut Sun in Game 2, 85-77.
Candace Parker heats up for 22 points as the Chicago Sky defeat the Connecticut Sun in Game 2, 85-77.
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
The Indiana Pacers wanted the Lakers to include another important trade asset in a potential trade for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he left.
Cameron Smith probably expected doomsday predictions concerning his future in the majors following his £100 million switch to the Saudi rebel circuit, but he would surely not have anticipated the pessimism coming from a fellow golfer on the LIV Golf Series.
Williams won the opening set in a tiebreak Kontaveit goes on the attack and forces a third set Roared on by Tiger Woods, Williams proves too strong to seal third round place
Harold Varner III made clear this week why he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
NFL insider Adam Schefter broke an NBA story over the Warriors signing Jerome Robinson to a camp contract.
The Phoenix Suns are linked to another Los Angeles Lakers star in the latest NBA trade speculation surrounding the team.
At Steph Curry's Hall of Fame ceremony at Davidson College, his father Dell had a perfect remark to his son.
Our 2022 fantasy football draft kit is here! We've rounded up our expert advice in one spot, so you can start your prep and be ready when you're on the clock.
Updates on Russell Westbrook trade talks, LeBron James’ extension, Patrick Beverley’s future, Carmelo Anthony, Austin Reaves and more.
It's safe to say Player, 86, isn't the biggest fan of LIV Golf.
Speaking with a small crowd, Warriors star Steph Curry explained how something Michael Jordan said in "The Last Dance" is the foundation for how he leads.
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]
And before you ask, no -- it wasn't Larry Bird.
Not so fast my friend...
Same team, same crew chief but a different car number for Bubba Wallace in the rest of the NASCAR season.
Embattled track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson is on the road to a comeback, and the first step is getting a big win to remind everyone how good she is.
LeBron James was happy for Steph Curry after the Warriors' superstar graduated from Davidson College on Wednesday.
Serena Williams upsets No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit to advance in U.S. Open.