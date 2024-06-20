- Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75Highlights from the Connecticut Sun's win over the Chicago Sky Wednesday night, where they became the second team in the league to get their eleventh win.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/connecticut-sun-gets-eleventh-win-of-season-after-beating-chicago-sky-83-75/621397/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:14Now PlayingPaused
Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant win
Check out full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's 89-72 win over the Indiana Fever
Sparks' Rickea Jackson on rookie class, growing the game, goals
Los Angeles Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and discusses the attention this year's rookie class is bringing to the "W", how her Detroit upbringing has influenced her game and goals for the future.
Chicago Sky coach says hotel incident was handled very well
A man harassed Chicago Sky players as they exited their team bus upon arriving at their hotel in Washington, D.C. in preparation for Thursday's win over the Mystics
Howard knows what he needs to work on: 'just a lot of balls in play'
San Francisco Giants RP Spencer Howard speaks with reporters after a tough start against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
Game Recap: Sky 83, Wings 72
Angel Reese, Marina Mabrey and Chennedy Carter lead the way as the Sky defeat the Wings, 83-72.