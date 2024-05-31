Game Recap: Sky 83, Sparks 73

- 2024 NBA All-Defensive teams: Gobert, Wembanyama lead the wayMinnesota center Rudy Gobert made history by winning a record-tying fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, while Spurs star Victor Wembanyama becomes the first rookie to make first-team All-Defense.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/2024-nba-all-defensive-teams-gobert-wembanyama/563846/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 NBA All-Defensive teams: Gobert, Wembanyama lead the way</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:01Now PlayingPaused
- Timberwolves vs Mavericks Game HighlightsThe Timberwolves defeat the Mavericks in Game 4, 105-100. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 3pt. FG in the victory. Luka Doncic (28 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) tallied his ninth career triple-double for the Mavericks.1:25Now PlayingPaused
- Celtics, Pacers to meet in 2024 Eastern Conference FinalsThe Pacers shot a record-breaking 67.1% to beat the New York Knicks 130-109 in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana will face the Boston Celtics.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/celtics-pacers-2024-eastern-conference-finals/563309/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Celtics, Pacers to meet in 2024 Eastern Conference Finals</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:02Now PlayingPaused
- Pacers vs Knicks Game HighlightsThe Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 as they defeat the Knicks, 130-109, in Game 7. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 26 points (6-12 3pt. FG) and 6 assists for the Pacers, while Pascal Siakam (20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) and Andrew Nembhard (20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) added a combined 40 points in the victory. Donte DiVincenzo tallied a Playoff career-high 39 points (9-15 3pt. FG) for the Knicks, while Alec Burks notched 26 points off the bench in the losing effort.1:13Now PlayingPaused
- Al Horford reacts to his record-breaking performance vs. CavsAl Horford reacts to becoming the third player in NBA history at his age to record 20+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ assists. He also tallied 3 blocks and a steal in the win.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/al-horford-reacts-to-his-record-breaking-performance-vs-cavs/613526/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Al Horford reacts to his record-breaking performance vs. Cavs</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:39Now PlayingPaused
- HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics overcome 18-point deficit in Game 3 vs. Pacers, take 3-0 series leadThe Celtics rallied back from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Pacers 114-111 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum was dominant all game, scoring 36 points, hitting 5 for 10 of his 3s, while Al Horford went 7 of 12 from deep and Jrue Holiday made a game-winning steal.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-highlights/hihighlights-celtics-overcome-18-point-deficit-in-game-3-vs-pacers-take-3-0-series-lead/616053/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics overcome 18-point deficit in Game 3 vs. Pacers, take 3-0 series lead</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:57Now PlayingPaused
- Celtics take care of business with 4-1 series win over CavaliersA look back at the Celtics series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/celtics-take-care-of-business-with-4-1-series-win-over-cavaliers/613880/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Celtics take care of business with 4-1 series win over Cavaliers</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>3:11Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Sky 83, Sparks 73
Marina Mabrey went for 20 points as Elizabeth Williams added a double-double to lead Chicago to their first home win over Los Angeles, 83-73.