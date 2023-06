Led by Courtney Williams season-high 21 points, the Sky defeated the Sparks, 80-63. Kahleah Copper (14 points, 6 rebounds) and Marina Mabrey (13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) added a combined 27 points for the Sky in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Sparks in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 6-9 on the season, while the Sparks fall to 7-8.