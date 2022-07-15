Game Recap: Sky 80, Sparks 68
Rebekah Gardner finished with 18 points off the bench for Chicago as the Sky defeated the Sparks 80-68.
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was livid that the Phoenix Mercury star wasn't whistled for the "egregious" foul.
An Ayton sign-and-trade as the core of a Durant deal is off the table.
Joakim Noah got married to supermodel Lais Ribeiro and Derrick Rose helped photograph the event.
Steph Curry reminisced on a Kobe Bryant memory he'll likely never forget.
A video of a Chinese child basketball player showcasing his skills has gone viral, with netizens drawing comparisons between the young baller and NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Throughout the clip, which has over 57,000 likes since being uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday, it is clear that the Chinese youngster modeled his game after Stephen Curry’s deadly offensive arsenal, displaying everything from underhand floaters to shifty step-back jump shots. The video has garnered various reactions from basketball fans, with many commenting on the player’s Curry-esque skills and one even hailing him as the “Szechuan Chef Curry.”
Beal is set to make more money next year than Barkley did during his entire NBA career.
The Republican congressman from Ohio deleted the tweet -- but his critics called him out over it.
ESPN's Bobby Marks discussed the Kevin Durant trade request and a four-team proposal with benefits for each organization.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are waiving guard Duane Washington and waiving and stretching the three players who arrived in the Boston trade for Malcolm Brogdon: Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and Nik Stauskas, sources tell ESPN. That'll create the cap ...
Report: Sean Payton eyeing three teams for potential return to coaching in 2023, valuing warm weather, competitive rosters, and control over personnel
Klay Thompson had a message for NBA experts who doubted the Warriors and Steph Curry was loving it.
Vikings should take notice as the Panthers laughed themselves into an even bigger mess.
Players found themselves waiting for long periods on tee boxes and also for second shots into greens.
At one point in Baker Mayfield‘s four-year run with the Browns, Charean Williams said during an appearance on #PFTPM that Mayfield has more endorsement deals than wins. He now has one fewer endorsement deal. Via Sports Business Journal, Mayfield said during his introductory press conference in Carolina that his arrangement with Progressive Insurance has ended. [more]
It is five months now into WNBA star Brittney Griner’s captivity in Russia, one the U.S. State Department has called a “wrongful detention,” and awareness spikes anew — but oddly, dubiously, ironically — thanks to basketball’s biggest star still, LeBron James.
For the player whose future everyone thought was preordained, there are, 10 years later, no guarantees. The Sacramento Kings have invited him in for a Vegas workout; they're in need of a wing. The Mavericks, he says, have made some overtures. He ...
Should LPGA titles be stripped away decades later? Jane Blalock and Sandra Palmer would like their records restored.
The UNC basketball program is set to lose their top commit as No. 1 ranked recruit G.G. Jackson is set to decommit per a report.
NFL on CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joins the Zach Gelb Show to share his thoughts on the Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
The United States downed Costa Rica 3-0 on Thursday to book a meeting with Canada in the CONCACAF W Championship with a 2024 Olympic berth on the line.