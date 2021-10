Associated Press

Courtney Vandersloot and the Chicago Sky are back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014 thanks in big part to Candace Parker's decision to come home. Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 on Wednesday night. “We were missing one piece, and it was Candace Parker,” Vandersloot said.