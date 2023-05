Led by Kahleah Coppers 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, the Sky defeated the Lynx, 77-66. Elizabeth Williams (14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks) and Alanna Smith (15 points, 4 rebounds) added a combined 29 points for the Sky in the victory, while Napheesa Collier tallied 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Lynx in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Lynx fall to 0-1.