Game Recap: Sky 76, Sun 72
Candace Parker leads the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Chicago Sky defeat the Connecticut Sun in Game 3, 76-72.
With the game in the balance, Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky turned up their defense and came away with a gritty win to move within one victory of returning to the WNBA Finals for a second straight year. Parker had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Kahleah Copper added 15 points and the Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 76-72 Sunday in Game 3 of the WNBA playoff semifinals. The Sky lead the best-of-five series 2-1.
