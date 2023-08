Despite a late comeback from the Sparks, the Sky defeat the Sparks, 76-75. Kahleah Copper led the way 22 points, seven rebounds, and three assists for the Sky, while Marina Mabrey added 14 points, five assists, and two rebounds in the victory. Nneka Ogwumike tallied 18 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals for the Sparks in the loss. The Sky improve to 15-21, while the Sparks fall to 15-20.