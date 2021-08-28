GAME RECAP: Sky 73, Storm 69

Reuters

KINSHASA (Reuters) -A third wave of COVID-19 infections in Africa has stabilised and the continent's slow vaccination drive has picked up pace, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday. Some 248,000 new cases were reported in the past week, down from 282,000 in mid-July, while the number of vaccinations tripled to 13 million, Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional director, told an online news conference. Africa, with a population of 1.3 billion, has experienced a third wave of infections since May, straining health systems in countries from South Africa to Tunisia, Zambia and Senegal, where vaccination rates are far lower than in Europe and North America.