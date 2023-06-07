Game Recap: Sky 108, Fever 103

Led by Marina Mabreys season-high 28 points, the Sky defeated the Fever, 108-103, in overtime. Kahleah Copper (24 points) and Dana Evans (20 points, seven assists) added a combined 44 points for the Sky in the victory, while Aliyah Boston tallied a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Fever in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 5-3 on the season, while the Fever fall to 1-5. The Sky improve to 2-3 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Fever fall to 1-4.